Apple's iPhone The Best-Selling Phone In U.S., Beats Motorola's Razr

More proof Steve Jobs’ caught the wireless industry with its pants down: Even in a recession, $200 now beats free.



Apple’s iPhone was the best-selling mobile phone in the U.S. last quarter, surpassing Motorola’s dirt-cheap, second-place Razr, which has been the top-selling phone for the last 3 years, according to research firm NPD Group. RIM’s (RIMM) BlackBerry Curve came in third place, followed by two LG phones, which rounded out the top five.

NPD doesn’t include sales figures in its release, but Apple’s exclusive U.S. carrier partner AT&T said it activated 2.4 million iPhones in Q3. Motorola (MOT) said it shipped more than 3 million Razrs worldwide in Q3, but didn’t break out its U.S. sales.

Overall, U.S. handset sales dropped 15% year-over-year to 32 million units, according to NPD. But as smartphones like the iPhone — $199 or $299, depending on storage capacity — account for a greater percentage of sales, average selling price rose 6% to $88.

