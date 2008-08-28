Apple's iPhone Getting More Popular With Enterprise Buyers, Says Study (AAPL, RIMM)

Encouraging news for Apple: Its iPhone appears to be making inroads with some enterprise buyers. ChangeWave’s August survey of almost 2,000 people “involved with I.T. spending in their organisation” says that 17% of respondents plan to buy iPhones in the next quarter, up from 13% in May and 11% in February.



What’s changed since then? Apple has rolled out its new iPhone 3G, which is cheaper, and — when it works — offers faster Internet access. And Apple (AAPL) has released its iPhone 2.0 software update, which includes several enterprise-focused features like access to Microsoft (MSFT) Exchange email and calendars. Says ChangeWave’s Paul Carton:

In yet another positive for Apple, 19% report the release of the 3G iPhone has made their company More Likely to purchase Apple products in the future – only 1% say Less Likely. Thus, the 3G iPhone release appears to be having a positive ‘halo effect’ in terms of improved overall corporate purchasing intentions for Apple products in general.

Meanwhile, Research In Motion (RIMM) continues to dominate enterprise buyers’ plans: Some 79% say they plan to buy RIM BlackBerries in the next three months. But that’s a slight decline from May, when 82% of respondents said they’d be buying BlackBerries.

Take this at face value: Just one survey from one source. We don’t know how big these companies are; how many iPhones they’re actually buying, if any; whether they’d be cancelling their RIM deals; etc. But it’s certainly the kind of news Apple is hoping to hear.

