Apple's iPhone Catches Up To Google 'GPhone' With Street View Maps (AAPL)

Another free time waster (and useful feature) for iPhone owners, courtesy Apple’s (AAPL) new iPhone 2.2 software update, which rolled out last night: Google Maps Street View.



This catches the iPhone up with Google’s (GOOG) G1 ‘GPhone’, though the iPhone doesn’t seem to have the same automatic “digital compass” technology as the G1, so you have to move around manually. That’s fine — either way, very addictive.

The software update also includes some user interface improvements and lets you download podcasts over the air. It does not include over-the-air iTunes purchases, as we had supposed it might. Seems like that’s a rights/pricing issue.

List of new 2.2 features, via MacRumors:

Enhancements to Maps

– Google Street View

– public transit and walking diretions

– display address of dropped pins

– share location via email

Enhancements to Mail

– resolved isolated issues with scheduled fetching of email

– improved formatting of wide HTML email

Improved stability and performance of Safari

Podcasts are now available for download in iTunes application (over Wi-Fi and cellular)

Decrease in call set-up failures and call drops

Improved sound quality of visual voicemail messages

Pressing the Home button from any Home screen takes you to the first Home screen

Preferences to turn on/off auto-correction in Keyboard settings

