Apple's iPhone 3G Sales Tally Now 6 Million?

Apple’s silver lining today: iPhone 3G sales may still be exceeding expectations. In an otherwise gloomy research note, RBC analyst Mike Abramsky estimates that Apple shipped 6 million iPhones in the quarter that ended Sept. 27, citing “checks.” That’s up from his previous estimate of 5 million and is also higher than every Wall Street estimate we’ve seen so far, including 5 million from both Morgan Stanley and Piper Jaffray. How’d Abramsky get to 6 million?



900,000 upgrades; 15% of its 6 million install base of first-gen iPhones

388,000 sell-in (6 weeks inventory) in the 20 latest countries to sell iPhones

280,000 sell-in for Best Buy (BBY) — also six weeks inventory

4.43 million sell-through in the first 22 iPhone countries, including 1.7 million in the U.S.

Abramsky still expects Apple to ship 14 million iPhones this calendar year — but that only accounts for 5.6 million unit shipments during the holiday quarter, so we think that could go up. He also expects Apple to sell 24 million next year.

See Also:

Where Is Microsoft’s Smartphone? Everywhere, Says Redmond

RIM Downgraded On Risky Smartphone Land Grab, Crappy Economy

Apple’s iPhone Developer NDA Kills Book For iPhone Developers

Bottom Line: Apple’s iPhone Still Beats Google’s G1 Android GPhone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.