Apple's iPhone 3G Already Looking Big In Japan (AAPL)

Will Japan be Apple’s (AAPL) second-best market for the iPhone 3G? In a study published today by TechOn, 8.9% of Japanese respondents said they planned to purchase an iPhone. Nearly half of those were already subscribers to SoftBank, the no. 3 Japanese carrier that Apple has announced a distribution deal with.



As of this Spring, Japan had 103 million mobile subscribers — so 9% of that represents 9.3 million potential iPhone sales in Japan. Even a fraction of that would be a huge victory for Apple, whose public goal is to sell 10 million iPhones worldwide this year.

