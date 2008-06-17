Apple's iPhone 3G Is The New iPod, Sales To Triple (AAPL)

From Silicon Alley Insider: The iPhone 3G’s faster speeds, cheaper price, and wider distribution will lead to a breakout holiday quarter for Apple (AAPL), reminiscent of the iPod’s December quarter in 2005, when sales tripled year-over-year, RBC analyst Mike Abramsky writes in a note today.



For the September quarter, when the iPhone 3G launches, Abramsky expects Apple to sell 5.1 million iPhones up 356% year-over-year and 70% above the consensus 3 million units. For the December holiday quarter, he expects sales of 6.5 million iPhones, up 181% year-over-year, and 44% above the 4.5 million unit consensus.

