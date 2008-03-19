Apple's Growth Story Intact: Mac Sales Up Huge In February

While iPod growth is flattening — and a U.S. recession threatens retail sales in general — Apple’s computers continue to fly off the shelves, according to sales data from research firm NPD Group.



February Mac notebook unit sales jumped 64% year-over-year and desktop unit sales increased 55% year-over-year in the U.S., according to NPD stats posted by AppleInsider. That’s much faster growth than the overall market: overall U.S. notebook unit sales increased 20% y/y and desktop unit sales dropped 5% y/y in February.

Apple’s (AAPL) U.S. market share increased last month to 14% of retail unit sales, up from 9% a year ago.

Why does this matter? The iPod — in its current phase, at least — is out as Apple’s growth driver. iPhones and Macs will lead Apple’s growth for the next several quarters, so this is a good sign.

