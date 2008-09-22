Apple's Deceptive iPhone Ads, Part 3: New Software Faster But Ads Still Misleading

Henry Blodget

The last in our current series on Apple’s deceptive 3G iPhone ads, in which Apple purports to demonstrate “What exactly is 3G” and shows a blazing-fast phone that apparently bears little resemblance to the ones you can buy in the real world.

Boston’s Rob Reed, who put together the previous test videos, has now added a third. This latest one tests the 3G iPhone running Apple’s new faster software upgrade, firmware version 2.1 (see video below).

Conclusions:

  • Firmware 2.1 makes the phone run 11% faster than the previous version.
  • The phone in the ad is still 3.5X faster than the one in the real world.

 

