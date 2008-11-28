Apple's Black Friday Sales: No 15% Discount So Far (AAPL)

Expecting some sort of super-aggressive Black Friday sale from Apple? If the discounts Apple (AAPL) is offering in Australia and New Zealand are any indication, you’re out of luck.



MacRumors: The only Macs that are on sale include the iMac and the MacBook. When translated to U.S. dollars, the discounts appear to be about $100 for mid-to-high end MacBooks and iMacs and about $50 for the entry level models. These discounts are consistent with last year’s Black Friday sale and also consistent with whispers we’ve heard. If it holds true for U.S. pricing, it also dashes unfounded analyst predictions that Apple would offer 15% discounts.

Apple is also providing discounts on the iPod nano, iPod classic and iPod touch as well as discounts on a number of accessories.

Sounds good to us. Apple just cut MacBook prices — in part by substantially improving their $1,300 MacBook — and should be in no rush to further pressure their margins. And if sales really stink, they can always trim prices closer to Christmas.

