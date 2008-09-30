Apple's Best Hope At Making Apple TV A Hit: DVDs (AAPL)

Recent wacky Apple rumour: That Apple (AAPL) resellers were told to “remove all Apple TV displays and literature and to destroy them” by this afternoon. AOL’s Unofficial Apple Weblog took that to mean that perhaps Apple would finally be unveiling a new Apple TV/Mac mini today. Then they decided it might just mean that Apple’s licence for the content in its displays and literature runs out today. Whatever.



But we don’t blame them for fantasizing about the death of Apple TV. Not because it’s a terrible idea. It’s just the wrong product.

The biggest problem with Apple TV: It doesn’t replace anything. It’s yet another box hooked up to your TV that many people don’t have room for — space-wise, money-wise, HD video port-wise, etc.

So Apple’s first step should be to throw a disc reader in there and make it a high-end DVD player replacement, something people will still need/use for years, for $199 or less. Then, get a good deal from Sony (SNE) to offer a premium Blu-ray edition for cheap — $399 tops; ideally $299 or less. And now you have a much, much bigger potential market than if Apple TV were just an iTunes player.

After that: As we’ve said in the past, open it up a bit. Make Apple TV the go-to box for people to watch any Internet video on their TVs, not just iTunes or Google’s (GOOG) YouTube. Add Safari with Adobe (ADBE) Flash and Microsoft (MSFT) Silverlight plugins so we can watch MLB.TV, Hulu, ESPN 360, ABC/NBC/CBS shows, etc.

Even support iTunes rivals like Amazon’s (AMZN) new streaming service, and Netflix (NFLX) streaming, when it’s available for Mac. No real harm there — we’re still Apple customers, especially if iTunes works/looks better than Amazon.

And that’s about it.

Bottom line: If Apple’s idea is that it’s going to compete with Comcast (CMCSA) or Verizon (VZ) — or any pipe owner — for video on demand, it’s going to lose. Most of Hollywood would rather do business with the cable companies than Steve Jobs, and iTunes rentals/downloads are barely profitable for Apple, anyway.

But if Apple were to combine something many people want — a set-top box that can display all Internet video on a TV — with a DVD player, something that people are still going to need for years — then Apple TV might take off.

