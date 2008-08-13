Apple (AAPL) iPhone Coolness In Jeopardy: Coming To A Best Buy (BBY) Near You

Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone just got a little less cool. It’s now for sale at a Big Box.



Time’s 2007 Invention Of The Year (version 3G) will be on sale at Best Buys (BBY) across the country starting Sept. 7th. The only Best Buys that won’t sell the phone will be those in areas without AT&T wireless service.

Best Buy will be the first US retailer besides Apple’s own stores and AT&T retailers to sell the phone. The prices will remain the same ($199 for 8GB, $299 for 16GB) and customers will still have to sign a 2-year AT&T service contract.

The deal is a clear positive for both BBY and AAPL. The iPhone can’t really go mainstream–and challenge Microsoft (MSFT), Dell (DELL), and BlackBerry (RIMM)–while positioned as a niche brand. Even it upsets some of Apple’s most diehard fans.

See Also:

Free iPhones: Apple’s (AAPL) New Model Will Blow Out Sales And Earnings (AAPL)

Libraries Quietly Boosting Demand For Apple (AAPL) iPods and iPhones (AAPL)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.