Apple's (AAPL) Future Products Revealed...To Yawns

Forrester Research is the latest to peer into the future and come back with a list of Apple’s future products. If this is the best Apple (AAPL) can come up with, Apple’s stock is screwed (actually, it isn’t, because Apple’s boring old Mac business has a long way to run, but, yawn, is this list boring):



Digital picture frames with iPod-like interface

Wireless clock radio

Apple universal remote

Genius Bar home-service house calls

