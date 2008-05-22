Apple's (AAPL) Future Products Revealed...To Yawns

Henry Blodget

Forrester Research is the latest to peer into the future and come back with a list of Apple’s future products. If this is the best Apple (AAPL) can come up with, Apple’s stock is screwed (actually, it isn’t, because Apple’s boring old Mac business has a long way to run, but, yawn, is this list boring):

  • Digital picture frames with iPod-like interface
  • Wireless clock radio
  • Apple universal remote
  • Genius Bar home-service house calls

