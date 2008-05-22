Apple's (AAPL) Future Products Revealed...And Steve Jobs Clearly Needs Your Help

Forrester Research is the latest to peer into the future and come back with a list of future Apple (AAPL) products, which we’ve described below. The big thesis? Apple’s going to build the array of electronic devices that will clutter the wireless home.



Is Forrester right? Are they missing anything? You always rave about how Apple is the greatest company in the world, so this is your chance to make sure it stays that way.

Be honest: Are you really going to obsess about the release-date of an Apple 3G wireless clock radio? Weigh in here, and you can help nip those dumb-arse Apple product plans in the bud. More importantly: You can tell Steve Jobs what you want, and maybe he’ll build it for you.

Apple’s Secret Future Products, Forrester Version (As Told By the WSJ)



Digital Picture Frames. “wall-mountable digital picture frames with small high-definition screens and speakers that wirelessly play media, including photos, videos and music, stored on a computer elsewhere in the home. Such products already exist, but Apple could put its own twist on them — for example, by adding its design panache and a touch-sensitive screen that lets viewers flip from image to image with a finger swipe, a la the iPhone.”

Apple clock radio. Pipes in music and other media across a home network.

“AppleSound” universal remote control. “Lets users browse their music collections and change the songs playing through their stereo as they stroll around the house.”

Genius Bar people make house calls. “Apple could extend into the home the technical assistance currently offered by “Genius Bar” personnel in Apple retail stores.”

OK, excuse us while we yawn. This is the best Forrester could come up with? Let us pray that it’s not the best Steve Jobs can come up with.

You want Apple’s stock to keep rocketing higher? Then you’re going to have to help Steve do better than this.

