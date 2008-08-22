Apple's (AAPL) Back-To-School Sales "Massive," Says RBC

From Silicon Alley Insider: Apple’s (AAPL) Mac business continues to show no sign of slowing down: RBC analyst Mike Abramsky now expects the company to ship 3.04 million Macs in the September quarter — representing 41% year-over-year growth and 22% quarter-over-quarter growth — up from his previous estimate of 2.8 million.



This based on the latest results from RBC’s technology adoption survey, which he says translate to “massive Mac sales… demonstrating resilience despite a sluggish consumer spending environment.” What’s helping? Among other factors: Apple’s back-to-school promotion for college students that offers a free iPod touch — $299 value — with qualifying Mac purchase.

Abramsky expects Apple’s global market share to reach 4.2% in 2009, up from 2.9% in 2007.

