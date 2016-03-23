Apple may release two new 'ultra-thin' MacBooks

Apple introduced a new iPhone and iPad at its big event on Monday, but we didn’t see any updates to the Mac lineup. Apple may be saving new “ultra-thin” 13 and 15-inch laptops for later this year, according to a new report in DigiTimes.

According to Taipei, Taiwan-based analysts, Apple is working on two new MacBooks that “share a design similar to the existing 12-inch MacBook,” which was introduced early last year. Currently, Apple sells a 13-inch MacBook Air laptop along with 13 and 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops, but its latest skinny design only comes in a 12-inch size.

For consumers, the defining feature of the 12-inch MacBook, aside from its thinness, is that it uses a single standard USB-C port both for charging and attaching peripherals. Apple introduced a new charging cord that has its proprietary Lightning iPhone connector on one side and a USB-C connector on the other yesterday.

Of course, this report comes from DigiTimes, which has a mixed track record when it comes to predicting future Apple products — the page does traffic in rumours. But the report does mention sources that work with other brands such as Dell and Lenovo which do believe that Apple is preparing new skinny Macbooks.

Flickr/Maurizio Pesce Apple’s new MacBook with its lone USB-C port.

It’s a foregone conclusion that Apple will update its notebook line this year, despite the company angling its iPad Pro line as “the future of consumer computing.” The question is whether it will simply update its existing MacBook Air and Pro models, or whether it will redesign its larger laptops with features first found on the MacBook.

Digitimes says the new laptops will ship at the end of the second quarter, which would line up with about when Apple holds its annual developer’s conference.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.