Here's everything Apple could be launching in 2017

If you believe the rumours, Apple is going to have a very busy year in 2017. While we’ve known for a while that we’re likely to see the iPhone 8 announced in September — there are also rumours of a new Siri-powered home speaker, along with updates to the MacBook, iMac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.

We’ll likely get our first glimpse at some of these devices during Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference, which begins on June 5th.

