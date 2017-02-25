One of the founders of Apple tells us a great story about Steve Jobs' personality

On April 1, 1976, Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and a third person, Ronald Wayne founded the Apple Computer Company. After just 12 days, Wayne decided that the company could open him up to too much liability, so he sold his 10% stake in Apple and had his his name taken off the paperwork.

Ronald Wayne explains how Steve Jobs’ relentless personality helped him build a multi-billion dollar empire.

