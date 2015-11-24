Apple launches 1 hour in-store collection in the UK

Apple has launched Personal Pickup, the service that allows for an in-store collection of an item ordered online within an hour, in the UK, MacRumors reports.

The service launched in the U.S in 2011 and expanded to Australia and Canada earlier in November. Apple has been training staff in Australia, Canada, France, the U.K, and elsewhere since early November.

Personal Pickup allows for the order of Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Apple Watch that can then be collected in-store as soon as an hour later. Store employees get the product ready to go and then notify the customers, usually via text message, when its ready.

Prior to Personal Pickup, Apple customers could still order items online and collect them from the store but they would typically have to wait days before the product was ready for collection.

Apple is reportedly planning on refurbishing its Regent Street Apple Store, according to a report in late September. The new Store, which is over 11,000 square feet, would serve as a flagship in the UK and Europe.

In the fourth quarter of 2015 — which Apple measures between August and October — Europe brought in $10 billion (£6.6 billion) in revenue, making it a significant market for the company.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.