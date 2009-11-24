Apple Rolls Out New Subtle Attack Ads Aimed At Verizon

Jay Yarow

Apple is debuting new iPhone ads tonight touting the phone’s ability to run applications while the phone is being used (as a phone).

For instance, you get a call from a coworker, who says “Did you read the boss’s email?” You say, “I can right now.” This is a feature other phone companies don’t allow, apparently.

As such, these seem like they’re part of the AT&T/Apple vs. Verizon/Droid advertising war. As far as attack ads go, they are pretty subtle.

More direct are the AT&T ads starring Luke Wilson talking about how awesome the 3G experience is on AT&T.

Take a look at Apple’s ads below. Videos uploaded by Arik Hesseldahl at BusinessWeek.

