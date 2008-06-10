WWDC: Apple Rolls Out A New 3G iPhone, Starts At $199, On Sale July 11 (AAPL)

As expected, Apple (AAPL) boss Steve Jobs has unveiled a new edition of his popular iPhone during his keynote at Apple’s annual developer conference.



The new iPhone 3G will address many of the shortcomings of the first edition: It’ll be cheaper, it’ll access 3G mobile networks, and it will have a flush headphone jack. The phone will also be able to access GPS for location information. It has a black plastic back.

The 8-gigabyte iPhone will start at $199. A 16-gig model will cost $299 and will also ship in white. It will be on sale July 11.

More details as they come…

Photo: MacRumors

