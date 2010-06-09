Apple Poaches Palm Designer Rich Dellinger

Photo: LinkedIn

Palm is losing another one of its big designer/UI guys. Rich Dellinger is leaving the company to join Apple where he will be a Senior UI designer, according to 9 to 5 Mac.Rich worked for Apple from 1999 to 2006, when he left to work at Palm. At Palm, he designed a banner notification system for WebOs and he worked on application frameworks.



Rich is the second important UI guy to leave Palm in the wake of being acquired by HP. Previously, Matias Duarte who also lead user interface left Palm to join Google.

Here’s what Rich did at Palm according to his LinkedIn resume:

Acted as visual designer, interaction designer, and engineer on Palm webOS.

Co-developed the Application Framework used by webOS. Created the CSS structure and defined HTML layout and structure conventions in Mojo Application Framework, and for core Palm applications.

Co-invented software and hardware interaction models for a new generation of Linux-based, Palm-branded mobile devices.

Created icon suite for Palm, Sprint, and other partner applications for webOS 1.0.

Invented the non-intrusive banner notification system used in webOS

Provided high-resolution renderings of the final product for Marketing to use in ad campaigns

Created the interaction and visual design for a suite of media applications for Palm OS 5, combining media browsing, content sharing and video/image capture into a integrated user experience.

