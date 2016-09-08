Apple just revealed the iPhone 7 on Twitter

Right as Apple’s big iPhone event kicked off on Wednesday, the company’s Twitter account posted this tweet, which appears to reveal the iPhone 7 in all its glory. Two notable features: It’s water-resistant, and it comes in black.

Check out the tweet below.

Business Insider is currently at Apple’s big iPhone event. Follow our live blog for all the details.

