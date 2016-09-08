Apple just revealed the iPhone 7 on Twitter

Right as Apple’s big iPhone event kicked off on Wednesday, the company’s Twitter account posted this tweet, which appears to reveal the iPhone 7 in all its glory. Two notable features: It’s water-resistant, and it comes in black.
Check out the tweet below.
The new water-resistant iPhone 7. Learn more at https://t.co/yhSolSpN7J pic.twitter.com/8axi1JdcaQ
— Apple (@Apple) September 7, 2016
Business Insider is currently at Apple’s big iPhone event. Follow our live blog for all the details.
EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:
25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »
NOW WATCH: WhatsApp is now sharing your data with Facebook — here’s how to turn it off
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.