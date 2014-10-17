Apple Reveals New 27-Inch IMac With 'World's Highest-Resolution Display'

Apple just took the wraps off its new 27-inch iMac desktop computer, featuring what Apple is calling the “world’s highest-resolution display.”

The 27-inch, 5K Retina screen has a 5,120×2,880-pixel resolution. That’s a total of 14.7 million pixels.

The iMac is as thin as ever with a 5mm profile, which is the same as the current iMac’s, but the new display uses 30% less energy.

Inside, the new iMac features a 3.5GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM, an AMD Radeon R9 M290X graphics card, and Apple’s 1TB Fusion drive.

If you want more power, Apple will let you upgrade all the way up to a 4 GHz Core i7 processor with 32 GB of RAM. You can also choose between either a faster 1 TB SSD drive or a 3 TB Fusion drive.

The 27-inch iMac is on sale starting today, and prices start at $US2,499.

You can see more pictures of the iMac below, or head on over to our live blog for even more coverage.

