Apple May Finally Release A MacBook Air With A Super Sharp Screen This Year

The MacBook Air is one of the few Apple products that doesn’t offer a super sharp Retina display, but that could change this year.

A new report from Taiwan-based Digitimes, which has a mixed track record when it comes to predicting product launches, claims that Apple will launch a refreshed version of the MacBook Air with a sharper Retina display in 2014.

The publication cites sources from Apple’s supply chain based in Taiwan, adding that Apple could also release a larger 12-inch version of the iPad this year.

It’s important to remember that Digitimes’ claims don’t always reflect Apple’s final products. In 2011, the website reported that supply chain sources had said the next-generation iPhone, believed to be the iPhone 5 at the time, would come with a curved glass display.

That being said, the idea that Apple would upgrade the MacBook Air’s screen to Retina-grade quality seems plausible. Other laptops on the market offer full HD 1080p screens while the MacBook Air is still at 1440 x 900. Some thin-and-light laptops, like the Toshiba Kirabook for instance, feature even sharper displays with 2,560 x 1,440 resolutions.

Digitimes’ report follows an alleged leak from earlier this month that claimed Apple will release thinner and lighter 12-inch version of the MacBook Air. The rumour originated on the Chinese blog Weiphone, which claims that Apple will remove the notebook’s fan assembly to make it thinner.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.