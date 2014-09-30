Apple May Release A New iMac With An Ultra Sharp Retina Display Soon

Wikimedia Commons One of Apple’s current iMac computers

Apple is reportedly preparing to release a new version of its iMac with a super-sharp Retina display, according to 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman, who claims to have spoken with people familiar with the matter.

The new line of iMacs is said to be in the late testing stages with Apple. The computers will supposedly look very similar to Apple’s current iMac lineup, but will feature a Retina display and upgraded internals, such as improved processors and WiFi antennas. The upcoming offerings will likely exist as a more premium alternative to Apple’s current line of iMacs, Gurman speculates.

The exact resolution we can expect to see on these new iMacs is unclear, but Gurman notes that the beta for OS X Yosemite includes references to 6400 x 3600, 5760 x 3240, and 4096 x 2304 resolutions.

By comparison, Apple’s current 21.5-inch iMac features a 1920 x 1080 resolution display, and the 27-inch variant comes with a 2560 x 1440 resolution screen.

Apple is expected to hold a press event next month where it will presumably introduce the public release of OS X Yosemite and a new iPad. It’s unclear if these purported iMacs will launch at the same time, since Gurman notes that Apple has previously taken iMacs to the late testing phase and tabled the products.

