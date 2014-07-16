Apple Is Inviting Retail Employees Out To California To Test Its New Photos App

Apple Here’s what the new Photos Mac for OS X Yosemite will look like.

In late June, Apple announced it would halt development on two of its prominent photography applications to pave way for one solution that would work across all desktop and mobile devices, simply called “Photos.”

A new report from 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman says Apple is already looking to test its forthcoming Photos application for OS X, which is still in development, by having employees from its retail stores test the software themselves.

According to the report, Apple sent an email to its retail staffers offering what it called a “career experience.” Here’s what that message said:

We are seeking a technical and passionate photography enthusiast to join our Quality Assurance team working on Photos for OS X. You will be part of a fast moving team of specialists tasked with delivering the next generation of photography tools for Apple.

Gurman points out that Apple “typically offers career experience programs for retail employees that have worked at Apple for at least one year,” which allows longtime employees to test out different positions within different departments of Apple Corporate. But while other opportunities have allowed retail employees to stay where they are, this particular opportunity requires relocating to Apple’s headquarters in California.

The new Photos app for OS X won’t be available when OS X Yosemite ships this fall, but once it’s ready in early 2015, it will offer plenty of tools to keep your photos looking beautiful and organised. The new Photos software is powered by a search engine that lets you explore your photos and filter them in unique ways, and all changes in Photos will immediately auto-sync across all your devices. You can learn more about the iOS version of the new Photos app here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.