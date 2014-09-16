Apple Gave Every Retail Employee A Poster Of The IPhone 6

Apple Retail employees are getting a poster of the iPhone 6 to celebrate its launch.

Apple retail employees looking to get their hands on the company’s new hardware are getting the next best thing — a poster of the iPhone 6.

News of the poster handout — first reported by 9 to 5 Mac’s Marc Gurman — come as Apple announced Monday morning that iPhone pre-orders had exceeded 4 million units.

The posters retail employees are getting look just like above photo. Gurman says it shows a black iPhone 6 (or 6 Plus) with the flower wallpaper you’ve been waiting to put on your new iPhone.

After Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the new iPhones last Tuesday he sent out a memo to Apple employees calling them “the biggest advancements in iPhone history.”

Apparently the iPhone’s advancements didn’t merit giving out handsets to retail employees. The last time they got a free product was when Steve Jobs introduced the first generation iPhone in 2007.

