Apple is giving its retail employees a 9-month subscription to Apple Music for Christmas

Apple is giving its 46,000 retail employees a free 9-month subscription to its new streaming service Apple Music, according to MacRumors.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s head of internet and services, told employees that they would receive the subscription and a pair of urBeats headphones, which retail for $99 (£79) in Apple Stores.

The total value of the gift — around $190 (£125) — makes it one of Apple’s most generous gifts.

Last year, employees received a $59 (£39) backpack along with a poem.

Apple has around 460 Stores worldwide and is expanding into new markets in the Middle East and Belgium.

