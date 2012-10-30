Apple's Retail Boss Is Out After Just 9 Months On The Job

John Browett.

Photo: Dixons Retail

In a huge executive shakeup, Apple announced today that its retail boss, John Browett, is out.Browett was selected to replace Ron Johnson, the former retail boss who created the Apple Store. Johnson left Apple last year to become CEO of JCPenney.



Apple hired Browett in January of this year, meaning he’s only been on the job about nine months. He was formerly the CEO of Dixon’s, an electronics retailer based in the UK.

Apple says it will immediately begin looking for Browett’s replacement.

Browett was one of Tim Cook’s first major hires. It’s now clear Cook realises he made a mistake.

So why is Browett out? Part of the reason could be he decided to cut retail employee hours after giving everyone a raise to boost Apple’s profits. He was later forced to apologise and reinstate employee hours.

But Browett’s departure isn’t the biggest part of Apple’s executive shakeup. Scott Forstall, the head of Apple’s operating system for iPhone’s and iPads, will leave the company after this year. It’s a major shock that the guy in charge of Apple’s most important software is heading for the door. Forstall was widely considered as next in line for Apple CEO after Tim Cook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.