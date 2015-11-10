Apple wants to make its stores more like window shopping in a small town

Business Insider Apple retail boss Angela Ahrendts

Apple’s retail boss Angela Ahrendts wants to recreate the experience of window shopping within the Apple store.

Ahrendts spoke at a Fast Company event in New York this evening, and mentioned a project called “Avenue.” The idea is to fix the part of the Apple Store, usually near the back, where products are just hung up on a wall. Instead, she wants to display them in a way that’s more akin to a bunch of shop windows on a street in a small town.

Ahrendts also talked about the challenge of selling services, like Apple Music, in an environment that’s previously been dedicated to selling physical products, and questioned how to get kids who are mainly interested in shopping online to visit an Apple Store anyway.

As Business Insider reported earlier this summer, one of Ahrendts’ big goals is to bring more of the online experience into the stores, so people can order something online from within the store, then set it up at home by themselves later on.

She also spoke about the company’s push into China, her weekly video calls with Apple Store employees, and the challenge of learning all of Apple’s acronyms and insider lingo when she joined.

Read more at Fast Company>>

