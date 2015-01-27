Apple's New Retail Boss Has A Big Plan For Apple Stores In China

Mike Nudelman/Business Insider An illustration of Apple’s Angela Ahrendts

Angela Ahrendts, the former Burberry CEO that took over as Apple’s senior vice president of retail and online sales last May, is eager to expand Apple’s retail presence in China.

Ahrendts has been actively recruiting US-based retail employees for new stores in China, 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman reports.

In a recent memo to retail workers, Ahrendts said 200 employees from US Apple Stores have already agreed to make the move.

Ahrendts urged employees to “keep China at the top of your mind, because we’re going to need you,” and Apple is believed to be hiring for 15 stores throughout the country.

Expansion in China has been a key part of Ahrendts’ strategy since she took over as the head of Apple’s retail department in May, according to Gurman. He previously reported that Ahrendts planned to implement a three-part vision for the future of Apple retail, with one of those points being spreading Apple’s presence in China.

It seems like a better time than ever for Apple to focus on its stores in China. The Financial Times predicts Apple will announce this week that it’s sold more iPhones in China than the US for the first time ever.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.