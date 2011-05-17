Does Apple Have A Secret Surprise For Its 10th Retail Anniversary?

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Apple’s 10th anniversary of its retail stores is coming up this Thursday, Boy Genius Report reminds us, and the company seems to be planning something special to celebrate this weekend.According to BGR’s Jonathan Geller, there’s going to be a special shift at Apple retail stores starting Saturday night and going through midday Sunday, which will require that employees sign NDAs and and lock their mobile phones up.



What could they be planning?

Probably nothing important like a new product.

But perhaps the stores could be planning celebrations, perhaps with big, Apple-logo cakes, and maybe with in-store giveaways, special deals, swag, piñatas, parties, whatever.

Or maybe they’re just redecorating.

