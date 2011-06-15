15 Amazing Facts About Apple's Retail Business

Photo: Apple

Apple’s retail guru Ron Johnson is leaving the company to become CEO of J.C. Penney.In light of his departure, we thought we’d highlight what Johnson built over the last decade — a feature we first published last month for the 10th anniversary of Apple’s first store opening.



Apple has more than 300 stores in 11 countries, and its retail division has become a hugely important part of the company’s business, selling millions of iPods, Macs, iPhones, and iPads.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.