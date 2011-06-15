15 Amazing Facts About Apple's Retail Business

Photo: Apple
Apple’s retail guru Ron Johnson is leaving the company to become CEO of J.C. Penney.In light of his departure, we thought we’d highlight what Johnson built over the last decade — a feature we first published last month for the 10th anniversary of Apple’s first store opening.
Apple has more than 300 stores in 11 countries, and its retail division has become a hugely important part of the company’s business, selling millions of iPods, Macs, iPhones, and iPads.
10 years in, Apple has 323 stores in 11 countries on 4 continents. 1 billion visitors have come to Apple stores during that time.
Retail represented $3.19 billion of Apple's revenue last quarter, or 13% of the company's overall sales.
That's up 90% on a year-over-year basis. This means Apple retail is growing faster than Apple overall, which grew 83% year-over-year in the March quarter.
Apple sold 797,000 Macs in its stores last quarter, or 21% of its total, fuelled by the release of a new MacBook Pro lineup.
Apple's largest retail store is Regent Street in London, which is 25,000 square feet. The Nokia store across the street recently went belly-up.
71 million people visited Apple's retail stores during the March quarter, which is about same amount of people that paid to attend a Major League Baseball game last season (73 million).
Apple plans to open 40 new stores by the end of September, about 3/4 of which will be outside the United States, including its fifth store in China.
Once a year, when the new iPhone comes out, thousands of people wait in line outside Apple stores for hours and hours and hours. Apple is smart enough to provide drinks, snacks, and umbrellas for shade or rain protection.
In late 2009, Apple boasted that its stores brought in $4,300 per square foot, which was 5X the $872 per square foot that Best Buy did at the time.
In 2009, Apple said that 10,000 people submitted applications to work at its new store on Manhattan's Upper West Side, according to Gizmodo's Matt Buchanan.
Of those, just over 200 got jobs, for a 2% acceptance rate.
Meanwhile, Harvard's acceptance rate was 7% that past year, according to a report in the Boston Globe. That's 29,000 applications for about 2,000 admissions.
Overall, it costs about $1 million to build out a mall store, $8-10 million to build out an impressive store, and $20-40 million to build out a crazy-impressive store, according to ifoAppleStore.
It's impressive that this stat, which Apple shares during its quarterly earnings calls, hasn't changed over the years.
Apple's Bondi store in Australia is the only one with a living tree inside it, according to ifoAppleStore.
