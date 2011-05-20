15 Amazing Facts About Apple's Retail Business

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Apple’s retail business celebrates its 10th birthday today. That’s when Apple opened its first retail store in Tyson’s Corner, Virginia.10 years later, Apple has more than 300 stores in 11 countries, and its retail division has become a hugely important part of the company’s business, selling millions of iPods, Macs, iPhones, and iPads.



And the Apple Store has become a cultural phenomenon, in the sense that it is one part retail store, one part tourist destination and place to hang out — sort of like Starbucks without the coffee.

