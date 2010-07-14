Here's How Apple Can Recover From The Snowballing iPhone 4 Disaster

Apple has spectacularly botched the response to complaints about the iPhone 4 antenna problem.



The simple solution to the problem was to fess up that yes, there’s a slight problem with the hardware design of the phone, but it only affects a few people. Then slash the price of iPhone cases that solve the problem.

Instead, Apple tried to spin the flaw as a meaningless software display problem, which Consumer Reports and others say is bogus.

Now, even Apple’s most ardent supporters, are admitting Apple has blown it.

The timing for Apple couldn’t be worse. Apple’s enemies were waiting for the company to finally screw up.

In the days leading up to the iPhone being released, the New York Times wrote, Apple “is seen by competitors and other industry players as a bully,” rather than the “perennial underdog” it used to be seen as.

Beyond the rhetoric of the Times, the iPhone faces its stiffest challenge yet from Android, a mobile operating system that’s nearly as good as Apple’s, and available on Verizon, a better network than AT&T’s. (The iPhone problem is giving Android fans a great opportunity to kick Apple, left and right. )

Luckily for Apple, it’s not too late to save themselves.

Steve Jobs has incredible powers of persuasion. He just has to pen another one of his famous open letters, where he explains what’s up with the phone and what Apple is going to do address the problem.

Apple should have done this from day one. When Jobs introduced the new phone he should have casually mentioned that there’s slight problem with the antenna design, but Apple is selling cheap cases that mitigate the problem.

Jobs could have done this on stage at WWDC where his reality distortion field is the strongest. Apple fans and the press would have eaten it up.

But now the problem is spinning away from him and Apple, and he’s just issuing combative, terse emails which aren’t helping.

