Apple Responds To The Big Security Flaw In Its iPhones

Photo: Arlette/Flickr

A few days ago, an iPhone hacker named Pod2g revealed a big security flaw in iPhones.He found a way to hack personal information via SMS/iMessage.



The loophole allows hackers to send text messages that look like they’re from a person or company you trust — like your bank. When you respond, the message is forwarded to the hacker who can then strip all of the personal information you provided in the text.

This loophole is in the beta version of iOS6, the new iPhone operating software that will launch in the fall, says Pod2g. It’s also been in every version of Apple’s iPhone software thus far.

Apple responded to Engadget’s inquiry about the SMS/iMessage flaw:

Apple takes security very seriously. When using iMessage instead of SMS, addresses are verified which protects against these kinds of spoofing attacks. One of the limitations of SMS is that it allows messages to be sent with spoofed addresses to any phone, so we urge customers to be extremely careful if they’re directed to an unknown website or address over SMS.

To protect yourself against hacks like this, all you can do is think twice before providing any personal information via text.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.