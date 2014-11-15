Apple Responds To A Potentially Major Security Threat In IPhones

Earlier this week, mobile security firm FireEye discovered a major security threat within Apple devices called “Masque Attack.”

Masque Attack is essentially a security hole within Apple’s iOS operating system that could potentially allow malicious parties to install duplicate versions of your apps without you knowing. While mimicking your original app, this malicious app could then monitor your data and steal your information.

Apple has responded to concerns about Masque Attack in a statement to iMore, revealing that none of its users had been affected and that there were security measures in place to prevent such an attack from working.

We designed OS X and iOS with built-in security safeguards to help protect customers and warn them before installing potentially malicious software. We’re not aware of any customers that have actually been affected by this attack. We encourage customers to only download from trusted sources like the App Store and to pay attention to any warnings as they download apps. Enterprise users installing custom apps should install apps from their company’s secure website.

Basically, if you want to avoid any malicious apps from being downloaded, just stick to only downloading apps from the official App Store, or check out Apple’s guide for installing apps outside of the App Store right here.

