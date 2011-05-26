Apple Finally Responds To Malware Attacks On Mac With Software Update

Photo: Associated Press

After legions of people fell for the MacDefender trojan trap within the past couple weeks, Apple decided to make a statement.Its first statement was telling Geniuses and customer support representatives to keep their hands off when customers would complain.



Apple’s second statement came yesterday, when it released a support document explicitly explaining how to remove the malware from your system.

The document also says, “In the coming days, Apple will deliver a Mac OS X software update that will automatically find and remove Mac Defender malware and its known variants. The update will also help protect users by providing an explicit warning if they download this malware.”

If you have MacDefender, MacProtector, or MacSecurity, use these steps to remove the malware:

Removal steps (from Apple’s Support Document)

Move or close the Scan Window

Go to the Utilities folder in the Applications folder and launch Activity Monitor

Choose All Processes from the pop up menu in the upper right corner of the window

Under the Process Name column, look for the name of the app and click to select it; common app names include: MacDefender, MacSecurity or MacProtector

Click the Quit Process button in the upper left corner of the window and select Quit

Quit Activity Monitor application

Open the Applications folder

Locate the app ex. MacDefender, MacSecurity, MacProtector or other name

Drag to Trash, and empty Trash

Malware also installs a login item in your account in System Preferences. Removal of the login item is not necessary, but you can remove it by following the steps below.

Open System Preferences, select Accounts, then Login Items

Select the name of the app you removed in the steps above ex. MacDefender, MacSecurity, MacProtector

Click the minus button

