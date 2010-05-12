Apple's Lame Response To Falling Behind Android In U.S.: Whatever, We're Bigger Worldwide

Americans bought more Google Android-based smartphones than Apple iPhones last quarter — the first time that’s ever happened — according to data from NPD Group released yesterday.



In response to getting passed by Android, Apple spokesperson Natalie Harrison told The Loop that NPD’s data only accounts for 150,000 people in the U.S. And, besides, IDC says Apple is beating Android worldwide.

“This is a very limited report on 150,000 US consumers responding to an online survey and does not account for the more than 85 million iPhone and iPod touch customers worldwide…IDC figures show that iPhone has 16.1 per cent of the smartphone market and growing, far outselling Android on a worldwide basis. We had a record quarter with iPhone sales growing by 131 per cent and with our new iPhone OS 4.0 software coming this summer, we see no signs of the competition catching up anytime soon.”

Loose translation: Whatever. At least we have a new iPhone coming out in a month.

While it’s fine that Apple is finding growth overseas, the U.S. is still by far its most important market, and now it’s losing to Google here.

How to grow in the U.S. again? Apple must start selling the iPhone at more carriers as soon as possible, especially Verizon Wireless.

