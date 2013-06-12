Apple Has Finally Responded To Samsung

Jony Ive, the man leading Apple’s design changes.

After 230 days of virtual silence, Apple reintroduced itself to the world during WWDC, its big developer conference.



The first words it used at WWDC: “If everyone is busy making everything, how can anyone perfect anything? We start to confuse convenience with joy. Abundance with choice. Designing something requires focus… There are a thousand nos for every yes.”

These words are part of the new manifesto for Apple.

They are also a not-so-transparent shot at Samsung, the company that has emerged to become Apple’s biggest rival in the smartphone market.

During Apple’s silence, Samsung emerged as a star.

Samsung’s dominance of Android became more apparent. People started whispering that it was out-innovating Apple.

The media wrote numerous profiles of Samsung because there was an appetite to learn more about how this company was taking over the smartphone market.

If there’s one thing that defines Samsung’s success, it’s a try-anything attitude. It has 26 different screen sizes for its smartphones and tablets. Apple, by contrast, has four different screen sizes.

Samsung’s big event for the Galaxy S4 was an excessive event. A group of Broadway actors acted out how Samsung’s new software would work.

It revealed a bunch of new features for the phone like S Health, hovering over the phone, new security features, eye-tracking, two-way photography, and much more. Most, if not all, of these features were pointless.

When critics got their hands on the phone, they slammed Samsung’s software for being gimmicky.

Apple is clearly trying to stake out its territory as the anti-Samsung. It’s telling the world that real design, and therefore, real innovation doesn’t come from saying yes to every half-brained idea. It comes from saying no to those ideas.

