Why Apple employees are all making the same 'Office Space' joke this week

Apple is making its store employees wear a very special Super Mario pin today.

That’s because Super Mario Run comes out next week for the iPhone, and you can try it out at Apple Stores now.

According to one current employee, the whole episode is reminding workers of the classic movie “Office Space” — specifically, the scene in which a restaurant server played by Jennifer Aniston is asked by her boss to wear more “flair.”

At least the flair Apple is making its store workers wear is fun and Nintendo-themed.

But according to our source, that’s causing its own problems, because managers are being stingy with the pins and hoarding them.

Which makes sense — we can totally see these pins becoming collectors’ items one day.

Managers have been roaming the floor all day looking for employees not wearing their Super Mario Run pins like pic.twitter.com/n9NgV3dI1F

— Creative Rants (@Creative_Rants) December 8, 2016

Here’s the scene they’re referring to:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Email the author at [email protected]

NOW WATCH: How to supercharge your iPhone in 5 minutes



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.