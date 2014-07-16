Veteran Apple Reporter Says Former White House Press Secretary Jay Carney 'Has Never Even Met' Tim Cook

Jay Carney may not be headed to Apple after all.

Yesterday Business Insider reported that Carney was being considered for Apple’s chief PR position. The company’s former head of communications, Katie Cotton, left in May.

But veteran Apple reporter Jim Dalrymple says that’s not true.

“Nope,” he wrote on Loopinsight. “Tim Cook has never even met Jay Carney.”

Yesterday, Re/code’s Kara Swisher reported that the former White House spokesman’s name was being “bandied about” for the job at Apple.

But Dalrymple’s certainty here suggests that if Carney were even being considered for the gig, his name was one of many.

