Apple could be building its own smart speaker

Apple is working on its own smart speaker, similar to Amazon’s Echo device, The Information’s Amir Efrati reports.
Sources tell Efrati that the company is building a voice-activated device powered through its virtual assistant, Siri, that could let people ask questions or complete activities like setting a timer.
The market for such home appliances, powered by artificially intelligence-enabled virtual assistants is heating up.
Google just announced its own plans last week to make a similar gadget called Home. And Amazon’s Echo has been a surprise hit product for the company.
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
