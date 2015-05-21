Apple is reportedly going to start using its Watch font on iPhones, iPads, and Macs

Prepare for the default font on your Apple device to look slightly different.

Apple is planning replace the Helvetica Neue font it uses on iPads, iPhones, and Macs with the same, in-house font that it created for the new Apple Watch, Mark Gurman reports for 9-to-5-Mac.

When Apple started using Helvetica Neue on its phones, tablets, and computers (in 2013 and 2014 respectively), people complained that it wasn’t easy enough to read.

But Apple designed the Watch font — dubbed San Francisco — “specifically for legibility.” It’s also dynamic, meaning that depending on the font size, spaces between letters will get bigger or smaller.

Making the switch means that Apple has to tweak all of its own applications for the next update of iOS and OS X, with plenty of tests to make sure that usability isn’t affected. Sources told Gurman that some third-party app developers have already started incorporating the new font, too.

