Apple has reportedly signed a lease for 220,000 square feet of office space in New York near Madison Square Garden

Bryan Pietsch
ReutersThe Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in New York, U.S.

Apple has signed a five-year lease for 220,000 square feet of office space in New York City, according to a report by the New York Post’s Lois Weiss.

The offices are located at 11 Penn Plaza, near New York’s Madison Square Garden and Penn Station. Apple will occupy the 11th through 14th floors of the building, which is owned by Vornado Realty Trust, according to the report.

11 penn plaza vornado realty apple offices newGoogle Maps11 Penn Plaza.

Vornado and Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In August, it was reported that Apple was looking for more office space in New York City. The company currently has offices in Manhattan’s Flatiron neighbourhood, and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Apple offices 100 fifth avenueGoogle MapsApple’s current office space in the Flatiron neighbourhood.

Apple’s expansion in New York comes after other tech companies have sought to expand their operations in New York. Amazon had plans to open a second headquarters in New York’s Long Island City, but cancelled plans after pushback from local politicians and residents.

Vornado is seeking to revamp the neighbourhood around Penn Station and emulate the success of the Hudson Yards development in New York, where Amazon recently announced it would open new offices.

According to Bloomberg, the area around Penn Station is “ringed by panhandlers, drug abusers, bland bank branches, nondescript pharmacies and steady streams of travellers.”

Vornado is redeveloping over 5 million square feet in the area, which it calls “Penn District,” and is spending over $US2 billion to do so, according to the report by Bloomberg.


