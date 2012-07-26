Apple Will Fix Its Dreadful Podcast App This Afternoon

Photo: Screenshot

Apple is going to fix its Podcast app with a fresh update this afternoon, John Paczkowski at All Things D reports.Hopefully it’s an actual fix. The current version of the app is horrifically awful. Like, super, super bad. Like straight up terrible and unusable. Just a nightmare for anyone that likes podcasts. Am I being clear here? It’s not good.



The biggest problem with the app is that it is slow and unresponsive. It’s also pretty ugly.

I’m looking forward to testing the update when it hits.

