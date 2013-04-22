Apple Reportedly Rejected 5-8 Million iPhones From Foxconn

China Business says Apple has rejected 5-8 million iPhones from Foxconn because they weren’t built well enough.



The China Business story has been translated with Google translate, and we saw it on 9 to 5 Mac. Apple isn’t paying for the busted phones, Foxconn is. And it could cost Foxconn over a billion dollars.

We’re not sure what to make of this one. This is the first, and only report we’ve heard like this.

However, last week Barclays reported Apple’s was losing the executives it works with at Foxconn. It also noted that Apple had trouble making enough iPad Minis and iPhone 5s at launch to fill demand.

