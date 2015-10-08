Apple is reportedly dropping a new iMac with an even sharper screen next week

If Apple’s bumper September launch event wasn’t enough, the Cupertino company is now reportedly planning to launch a new 21.5-inch iMac next week.

Based on “multiple reliable sources,” 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman claims that Apple will be releasing the new desktop machine as early as Tuesday.

Apple hasn’t announced anything yet, but Gurman has a very strong track record when it comes to Apple leaks and rumours.

The new iMacs will apparently have resolutions of 4,096 x 2,304, and have juiced up graphics cards compared to their predecessors, which have resolutions of 1,920 x 1,080. They will also retail at a higher pricepoint.

As early as June, there have been hints that a 4K iMac is coming. Code in a beta version of El Capitan, Apple’s latest desktop operating system, included support for an iMac with a 4,096 x 2,304 display.

The move also makes sense. Apple has been steadily updating its devices to include high-resolution Retina displays, from the iPhone to MacBooks and iPads. Apple revamped the larger-screened 27-inch iMac to include a 5K Retina display in October 2014. It looks like the 21.5-inch iMac is next.

Right now, 21.5-inch iMacs start at £899 in the UK, and $US1,099 in the US.

In September, Apple also launched new iPhones — the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus — along with an bumper-size iPad Pro, and a revamped Apple TV top box device.

