Apple Reportedly Has New Apple TV Hardware Coming Next Month

Apple is going to update the Apple TV hardware next month, says venture capitalist MG Siegler on Twitter.

Siegler, in addition to being a VC, is an Apple blogger for TechCrunch. (Strange combo, but he makes it work.)

Here’s his tweet:

I guess those excited about a software refresh in a week are gonna be *really* excited when new Apple TV hardware is unveiled next month.

— MG Siegler (@parislemon) September 11, 2013

He’s making a reference to the fact that Apple will reportedly update the software for the current Apple TV next week.

Obviously this is a cryptic tweet devoid of information, so we have no idea what it means.

If we had to guess, we’d say Apple will make the Apple TV more powerful. We’re not expecting a full-on television from Apple.

Mark Gurman at 9to5Mac followed Siegler’s tweet with his own report saying Apple is working on new TV hardware:

It is unclear what the form-factor of this new device is. We’ve independently heard of Apple working on both a full-fledged TV set and a revamped set-top-box that is similar in form-factor to the current model. But no matter the hardware design, we have been consistently hearing from our sources that Apple is thoroughly testing Xbox Kinect-like motion sensors for future TV-related products. When Apple plans to release motion-controlled TVs, however, is uncertain.

