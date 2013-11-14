Apple Reportedly Developing The IWatch With A 1.3-Inch Screen For Women And A 1.7-Inch Screen For Men

Apple will sell two versions of the iWatch next year, according to David Hsieh, VP of the Greater China Market for DisplaySearch.

Hsieh says Apple will do a 1.7-inch OLED screen for men, and a 1.3-inch OLED screen for women. He made the comments at a conference in Taiwan, and the Korea Herald reported them.

Hsieh has a decent track record predicting Apple’s products. In 2012, he forecasted the iPhone 5 screen size, and iPad Mini screen size.

There have been a multitude of reports about Apple doing some sort of smart watch device, which everyone is calling the “iWatch.” It could launch next year, or the year after, depending on where Apple is in the development cycle.

Interestingly, consumer enthusiasm for an iWatch is very low, according to Apple analyst Gene Munster. He did a very small survey of consumers and found that almost no one wants an iWatch. They all want an Apple TV.

(It’s Apple’s job to drum up interest, so we wouldn’t be too worried about this. Apple is fairly good at getting people interested in products they didn’t know they wanted. Still, it’s worth noting.)

We’re not entirely sure what an iWatch would look like. We would be a little surprised if the iWatch just had a screen like a normal watch.

Another thing to consider if this report is correct: Apple is suddenly rumoured to be making a vast expansion of its screen sizes. It’s also rumoured to be doing a 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhone next year.

Zach Epstein at BGR made this point on Twitter:

2014 iOS device screen sizes, according to recent rumours: 1.3 1.7 4.0 4.7 5.5 7.9 9.7 13.0 42.0 55.0

— Zach Epstein (@zacharye) November 13, 2013

